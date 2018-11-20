Eagles OC: It’s been challenging to integrate Golden Tate into offense

Getty Images

The Eagles have plenty of problems to sort out right now and offensive coordinator Mike Groh said on Tuesday that one of them is how to make the best use of wide receiver Golden Tate.

Tate played twice as many offensive snaps against the Saints than he did in his first game with the Eagles and had six touches for 40 yards in the 48-7 loss. Groh said it has been difficult fitting Tate into the offense on the fly.

“It’s been challenging to integrate him,” Groh said, via Reuben Frank of NBC Sports Philadelphia.

It probably won’t get much easier in the coming weeks. Even if Tate has the playbook down, the Eagles are at a point where they need to find things that are working for them on a consistent basis so they can win enough games to keep their playoff hopes alive. It’s difficult to do that while also trying to find a way to make sure Tate is settled into the offense to a point that he can be a big contributor.