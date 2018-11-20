Eagles OC: It’s been challenging to integrate Golden Tate into offense

Posted by Josh Alper on November 20, 2018, 12:52 PM EST
Getty Images

The Eagles have plenty of problems to sort out right now and offensive coordinator Mike Groh said on Tuesday that one of them is how to make the best use of wide receiver Golden Tate.

Tate played twice as many offensive snaps against the Saints than he did in his first game with the Eagles and had six touches for 40 yards in the 48-7 loss. Groh said it has been difficult fitting Tate into the offense on the fly.

“It’s been challenging to integrate him,” Groh said, via Reuben Frank of NBC Sports Philadelphia.

It probably won’t get much easier in the coming weeks. Even if Tate has the playbook down, the Eagles are at a point where they need to find things that are working for them on a consistent basis so they can win enough games to keep their playoff hopes alive. It’s difficult to do that while also trying to find a way to make sure Tate is settled into the offense to a point that he can be a big contributor.

Permalink 11 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

11 responses to “Eagles OC: It’s been challenging to integrate Golden Tate into offense

  3. You know as a long time 50 plus year Eagles I get that the team is almost historically injured this year. However claiming that you that it challenging to incorporate Golden Tate into your offense is like saying it challenging to receive $1 million in cash as a gift.
    GIVE ME A BREAK Groh!
    The Eagles have a backfield made up of practice squad guys and journeymen 3rd /4th string running backs. Golden Tate could instantly line up in the backfield 50% of the time and either be a receiver or runner. He was a running back and he is the best player in the NFL for yards after the catch. This screams excuse! Either that or the coaching staff and the front office are not on the same page. I believe it is the coaching staff.
    Despite Carson Wentz worst game of his career he still has thrown 15 TDs in 7 games. His completion is 5th in the league. I rarely if ever rip the Eagles and I understand they are not going anywhere this year but don’t make excuses like that. Tate is a really good player!

  4. I have yet to read a compelling argument why losing Reich & Flip is not a significant problem for Pederson. There are problems galore with Philly this year and I don’t lay all the blame there, at all, but just watching the Eagles offense this year it is painfully obvious that we have lost something unrelated to Blount or (more significantly) Ajayi. We were full of smokescreens last year, this year hardly at all. We look well-oiled and prepared last year, this year maybe a single handful of possessions combined.

  6. To Do: Give up 3rd round pick for no apparent reason…Check
    Lose not one but two offensive coaches and replace with incompetence…..Check
    Watch star QB make a step or two back……Check
    Tee Times in Florida getting lined up…….Check

  7. Challenging to integrate him??? He’s a veteran WR and integrating him should be relatively easy. Sounds to me like the Eagles OC needs to be replaced.

  8. ================
    cobrala2 says:
    November 20, 2018 at 1:18 pm

    I have yet to read a compelling argument why losing Reich & Flip is not a significant problem for Pederson.
    ================

    I agree. Pederson’s “relax and have fun” attitude doesn’t seem to fit well in the NFL, and sure has not gotten results this season. When we look back at last season, one has to wonder even if that was the attitude on top, maybe that was not the attitude Reich took with the players, and thus the results he got were different.

  9. ==========================
    24thusernameused says:
    November 20, 2018 at 1:31 pm

    eagles need a new OC next year. groh ain’t cutting it.

    ==========================

    Why wait? No time like the present.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!