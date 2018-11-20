Gregg Williams doesn’t expect players to have “extra juice” against Hue Jackson

Getty Images

Hue Jackson didn’t have to wait too long to find a new job after the Browns fired him on October 29.

Jackson returned Marvin Lewis’ Bengals staff last week to help out in the wake of defensive coordinator Teryl Austin’s departure. That means Jackson will be on the opposite side of the field from the Browns in Week 12’s game between the two AFC North clubs.

Browns interim head coach Gregg Williams downplayed any inside info Jackson might have because “there’s nothing private in our world anymore” as well as the idea that his players will find additional motivation from facing their former head coach.

“I wouldn’t think that any of them will need any extra juice,” Williams said, via Cleveland.com. “That’s not what we’re really about in that respect. I would probably say no.”

The Browns have gone 1-1 since firing Jackson and they went 3-36-1 during Jackson’s time on their sideline.