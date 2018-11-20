Jalen Ramsey hasn’t changed his feelings about Josh Allen

Getty Images

The Bills are set to get Josh Allen back at quarterback for Sunday’s game against the Jaguars and that means there’s an opportunity to revisit Jaguars cornerback Jalen Ramsey‘s offseason comments about Allen.

In an interview with GQ that featured Ramsey weighing in on just about every quarterback in the league, Ramsey said that Allen is “trash” and that he was “excited as hell” to see that the Bills were on this year’s schedule.

Ramsey added that he thought Lamar Jackson should have been drafted sooner and said Tuesday that he hasn’t changed his opinion since the summer.

“Everybody who knows me knows why I was so hard on him,” Ramsey said, via ESPN.com. “If you don’t know me, that’s on you. If y’all look deep into it, y’all can figure out why I was so harsh.”

Allen said in August that he didn’t care about Ramsey’s thoughts because Ramsey isn’t one of his teammates. He gave a similar answer when the topic was raised again on Monday and we’ll see if he gets to offer an on-field response this Sunday.