Jerry Jones expects Sean Lee to rotate upon LB’s return

Getty Images

Sean Lee isn’t practicing Tuesday, so his return isn’t close.

The Cowboys’ weakside linebacker has missed the past two games with a hamstring injury, and he is expected to miss Thursday’s showdown with Washington, too.

But when he does come back the Cowboys will have a “good problem” in trying to divvy up snaps among Lee, Leighton Vander Esch and Jaylon Smith.

Vander Esch has become a star in Lee’s absence, making 21 tackles, two interceptions, four pass breakups and a quarterback hit the past two games.

“That’s a management dream right there,” Cowboys owner Jerry Jones said on 105.3 The Fan when asked about playing time for his three top linebackers. “You rotate those guys. You get the very best out of their strengths, their endurance. Sean Lee without a doubt can be the key guy on the team, much less on the defense. And, so, you don’t want too many plays with him not in there. But the way Vander Esch is playing and what we have in Smith out there, we just will play them all. There’s plenty of snaps to go around. There’s 60 plays on defense. You certainly can get those guys in for 20 or 30 plays apiece.”

With Lee’s injury history — he’s missed five games already this season — the Cowboys probably need Lee on a pitch count anyway.