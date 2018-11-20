Joey Bosa “feeling all right” after first 2018 game action

AP

The Chargers went into Sunday’s game against the Broncos with the idea of playing defensive end Joey Bosa about 20 snaps in his first game action of the 2018 season, but Bosa wound up playing 31 snaps as the Chargers fell 23-22 on a last-second field goal.

Bosa said he wasn’t sure what to expect in his first game since injuring his foot over the summer, but said he felt it was “going to hold up” by the time they got to the middle of the game.

“My foot is feeling all right, so again, I’m going to just keep managing it,” Bosa said, via ESPN.com. “At this point I really know what to expect. So when I wake up, it’s tough to walk in the morning and it takes a little bit to warm up, it’s totally fine and expected. So it’s not much of a worry at all anymore.”

Bosa had one tackle and one quarterback hit in his 31 snaps of work. Now that he’s confident his foot will hold up, Bosa said his focus in the coming weeks is to get “back to my technique” and playing at the level he reached in his first two seasons.