Kareem Hunt equals 57-year-old record in loss

Such was the scoring Monday night, you knew plenty of history was going to be made.

And Chiefs running back Kareem Hunt did his part.

Via Adam Teicher of ESPN.com, Hunt’s 21-yard touchdown reception from Patrick Mahomes helped him match a 57-year-old record.

It gave him seven receiving touchdowns and seven rushing touchdowns in his team’s first 11 games. The last player to do so was Colts Hall of Famer Lenny Moore, who you don’t automatically think of being part of one of the league’s most dynamic offenses (though Moore was certainly a dynamic player).

In 1961, Moore ran for 648 yards and seven touchdowns, and caught passes for 728 yards and eight scores. Hunt has 824 rushing yards and 378 rushing yards so far.