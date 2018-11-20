Lighter Ezekiel Elliott is carrying Cowboys on his shoulders

Getty Images

Everyone is looking for a reason for Ezekiel Elliott‘s resurgence. The Cowboys have won their past two games and gotten back into the NFC East race after finding their running game.

The team’s star running back had 25 touches for 187 yards and two touchdowns in the victory over the Eagles and 30 touches for 201 yards and a touchdown in the win over the Falcons.

Is it the change in offensive line coaches? Is it the addition of Amari Cooper?

How about a loss being a gain?

Cowboys coach Jason Garrett offered that Elliott has lost some weight since the season started. Elliott said it wasn’t intended, but it has kept him fresher.

“I think it just kind of naturally happened,” Elliott said Tuesday. “I hadn’t really been trying to lose weight, but I think I have thinned up a little bit. I’ve lost a little bit of weight. I think it’s helped. I think it’s helped just being quicker and getting in and out of space and just with my conditioning also.”

Elliott had only one touch in the fourth quarter against the Titans, the Cowboys’ last loss. He caught a pass for no gain. Since then, he has carried the team on his shoulders.

“I mean, if that’s what it has to be, then that’s what it’s going to be,” Elliott said. “I’m definitely not afraid of that. I just think we’ve done a great job as a team overall of playing with all 11 guys; everyone doing their job; everyone going out there and executing; everybody getting in the right spots; and the O-line doing a great job up front.”