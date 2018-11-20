Lions preparing for system with Bears QB uncertain

Getty Images

Bears head coach Matt Nagy said on Tuesday that he is “cautiously optimistic” about quarterback Mitchell Trubisky starting against the Lions on Thanksgiving despite a right shoulder injury that’s keeping him out of practice.

Without any guarantees that Trubisky is going to play, there were questions for Lions head coach Matt Patricia about how the team will prepare for the possibility of facing Chase Daniel on Thursday.

Patricia said, via the Detroit Free Press, that the preparations wouldn’t be much different and that the coaches have to “just understand the system” that Nagy is running in Chicago. Patricia called that system “efficient” and complimented them on doing a “great job of getting the ball out to everybody.”

Patricia also noted that Daniel was also with Nagy in Kansas City, so he’s well versed in the roots of that offensive system and that’s where the focus will be with kickoff right around the corner.