Lions sign Don Carey

If Don Carey had any plans for Thanksgiving dinner, he’s going to be calling to cancel them.

The Lions announced that they have signed Carey to their 53-man roster. The defensive back was on the team from 2011-2017, worked out for them recently and joins up a couple of days before they’ll play the Bears on Thanksgiving.

Carey played in 84 games for the Lions before moving on to the Jaguars in March. He landed on injured reserve in August and was released from that list a short time later.

Carey 135 tackles, three forced fumbles and two interceptions during his previous stint with the Lions. He was primarily a special teams player at the tail end of that run in Detroit.

The Lions waived defensive end Eric Lee in a corresponding move. Lee had two tackles on 52 defensive snaps this season.