Malcolm Jenkins: We lacked fight in New Orleans

Posted by Josh Alper on November 20, 2018, 2:24 PM EST
Eagles safety Malcolm Jenkins flipped Saints coach Sean Payton the bird after getting beaten for a touchdown in last Sunday’s 48-7 loss to the Saints and said after the game that he was upset at himself for letting Alvin Kamara get past him.

Jenkins was upset about other things that happened during the blowout loss as well and shared some of those feelings on Tuesday. Jenkins said that “the demeanor of the team really bothered” him during the loss and suggested some of his teammates weren’t as willing to push back at the Saints as he would’ve liked.

“It was just embarrassing, quite frankly,” Jenkins said, via Dave Zangaro of NBC Sports Philadelphia. “It was one of those things that I didn’t feel like, as a team, we had a lot of fight. I’d rather just get thrown out of a game than lay die and take it. … I think when a team jumps on you like the Saints did and gets rolling, you find out a lot about yourself. You’re going to get blown out regardless. You’re either going to get blown out swinging or blown out laying down. And I think you had a little bit of both.”

Hearing a player like Jenkins say these things after such a terrible performance isn’t out of the ordinary. The big question for the Eagles is whether they find that fight in response to hearing what Jenkins and other veteran leaders are saying or if the 4-6 start has already taken the wind out of too many sails.

34 responses to “Malcolm Jenkins: We lacked fight in New Orleans

  1. Don’t worry. You can lump up on the pitiful Giants and then delude yourselves into thinking you’re great. At least for a week.

  3. You think? Last year may have been an aberration, because you all stink. I think defense coordinators have figured out Carson Wentz.

  4. “I’d rather just get thrown out of a game than lay die and take it”

    That statement is an incredible show of immaturity. The idea that he’d rather do something and get ejected, than have to face a humbling situation. Grow up Malcolm.

  5. the whodats jettisoned this big dawg in favor of making jairus byrd the highest paid safety. Was not a smart move. Also like how we kicked Roman Harper to the curb and he started for the mighty 2015 Panthers defense. but right now?? the whodats can do no wrong and have the inside track to the sacred 2Dat superbowl in breesus name we pray

  8. No wind in our sails at the start of the season.
    Way too much talk of “we’ll learn about ourselves…” – we’ve already learned, many weeks ago, this Eagles team is satisfied with their epic SB victory and want to take it easy this season. These are anything but hungry dogs on the field and The New Norm is looking foolish – the whole year.

    Doug can disavow the doubters, but he can’t disavow the criticisms – this team stinks, and it’s obvious to everyone on the outside looking in, which indirectly means those on the inside don’t see it very clearly. If the NO game is what took you to feel embarrassment then you’re not being honest with yourselves.

  9. laxman1944 says:
    November 20, 2018 at 2:35 pm
    Losing Reich and Difillipo has been devastating…..

    ———–

    good lord am I ever sick of this simplistic narrative.

    They were both there when the team went 7-9 in 2016. And Pederson was calling the plays the entire time.

    And while there’s no question there was good synergy in the coach’s room when those two were around, I don’t think the same group of coaches could’ve saved this team from the precipitous fall it has taken. I don’t doubt the importance of Reich and DeFilippo to last year’s success. But there are *so many* factors that have contributed to the mess in Philly right now.

  10. laxman1944 says:
    November 20, 2018 at 2:35 pm
    Losing Reich and Difillipo has been devastating…..

    ________________

    Not really. Not having a decent running back on the roster has been devastating. Added in with a ridiculous amount of injuries

    As far as Jenkins comments….the team hasn’t had any fight all season. Nobody, Jenkins included, steps and and makes a play when one is needed. That has been the difference between this season and last

  13. As a Saint fan, it was a perfect storm. Perfect storm of Eagles being unhealthy and Saints team rolling. Jenkins fought hard the whole game so it was nice of Payton to give Malcom a piece of some Drew magic at the end. haha

  15. laxman1944 says:
    November 20, 2018 at 2:35 pm
    Losing Reich and Difillipo has been devastating…..
    *****
    They had reich and defelipo in 2016 and the team played like garbage you dope

  16. reich was there in 2016 and the team was garbage so no they don’t miss reich and if it was reich than colts would not have lost to the eagles in week 3 but good job embarrassing yourself doug called all the plays last year reich did zero. Reich was fired as OC with the Chargers and in 2016 the Eagles offense was awful with reich . DeFillipo was fired a the Browns OC.

  17. frank reich went 4-12 as the offensive coordinator with the chargers in 2015 so Clearly reich was not the reason. the eagles had reich in 2016 and were garbage but good job proving why everyone says eagles have the dumbest fanbase in sports

  18. Doug pederson did the greatest coaching job in the history of sports last year taking the worst roster in the nfl filled with backups and winning the Super Bowl

  20. The eagles have largely the same team, areas they lost talent the brought in comparable replacements.

    They have layed down in my opinion. They are full after one super bowl, no hunger whatsoever. Pederson is more interested in being an author, Jenkins is more worried about changing the world along with the rest of the SJW’s on roster. Football became a day job.

    Enjoy waiting another 60 years for a title Philly

  21. If you want to make fight analogy’s I would say the iggles fought hard but where the flyweights in the super heavyweight division !

  24. Where’s the dude who kept telling us Doug Pederson was the best HC ever? Where did that dude disappear to?

  26. Everybody knows what the Eagles problem is, but nobody knows how to fix it…clearly it isn’t simple. Yes, the entire Eagles secondary was bagging groceries a couple of weeks ago, but why isn’t one of the highest paid D-lines in the league getting to the QB? Why is one of the best O-lines from last year getting knocked on their butts every game? All Clement did last year was run for first downs and scores…why not this year? I do think part of the problem is that 2018 Pederson is trying to outsmart last year’s version of himself.

  28. .
    The Eagles spent their offseason and preseason discussing their inevitable dynasty and publicly trashing the Patriots. Maybe today would be a good day for Jenkins and Lane Johnson to hold a press conference and point out where the Patriots are lacking and why they are non competitive?
    .

  31. They used all their energy last year with their dancing and group pictures and dog masks and so on and so on…. They’re a lot like the 2016 Panthers, who followed up their 15-1 dancefest with a 6-10 stinkfest.

  33. The Keener Observer says:
    November 20, 2018 at 3:33 pm
    Saw this coming as soon as they signed Bennett. What, you think Seattle got rid of him because he can no longer play?

    Yours is not a particularly keen observation. Bennett has been one of the few Eagles players who consistently contribute this year.

    That is all.

  34. That’s been the narrative for opposing teams post-game after facing the Saints this year. They haven’t been beating teams, they’ve been demoralizing them.
    For Sean Payton, “It’s not the revenge he’s after;it’s the reckoning!”

