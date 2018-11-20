Malcolm Jenkins: We lacked fight in New Orleans

Getty Images

Eagles safety Malcolm Jenkins flipped Saints coach Sean Payton the bird after getting beaten for a touchdown in last Sunday’s 48-7 loss to the Saints and said after the game that he was upset at himself for letting Alvin Kamara get past him.

Jenkins was upset about other things that happened during the blowout loss as well and shared some of those feelings on Tuesday. Jenkins said that “the demeanor of the team really bothered” him during the loss and suggested some of his teammates weren’t as willing to push back at the Saints as he would’ve liked.

“It was just embarrassing, quite frankly,” Jenkins said, via Dave Zangaro of NBC Sports Philadelphia. “It was one of those things that I didn’t feel like, as a team, we had a lot of fight. I’d rather just get thrown out of a game than lay die and take it. … I think when a team jumps on you like the Saints did and gets rolling, you find out a lot about yourself. You’re going to get blown out regardless. You’re either going to get blown out swinging or blown out laying down. And I think you had a little bit of both.”

Hearing a player like Jenkins say these things after such a terrible performance isn’t out of the ordinary. The big question for the Eagles is whether they find that fight in response to hearing what Jenkins and other veteran leaders are saying or if the 4-6 start has already taken the wind out of too many sails.