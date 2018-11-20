Marcus Davenport limited in Saints practice

AP

Rookie defensive end Marcus Davenport is moving closer to a return to the Saints lineup.

Davenport has missed the last three games due to a toe injury and did not take part in practices before returning for a limited session on Tuesday. Davenport was listed as limited on Monday as well, but that was just an estimation of what he’d be able to do on the field.

Davenport said, via Josh Katzenstein of the New Orleans Times-Picayune, that it was a “great feeling” to return to practice. He didn’t offer a prediction about his status for Thursday night’s game against the Falcons, however.

Left tackle Terron Armstead (pectoral) was the only Saints player out of practice. Wide receiver Tre'Quan Smith (foot) was bumped up to limited participation after an estimated absence on Monday.

Every player on the Falcons was at least a limited participant in practice. That includes linebacker Deion Jones (foot), who was inactive after returning from injured reserve last week.