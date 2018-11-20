Marcus Peters avoided a penalty for removing helmet after late interception

Getty Images

Chiefs-turned-Rams cornerback Marcus Peters seemingly sealed last night’s game with an interception late in the fourth quarter. And Peters, while leaving the field, removed his helmet in celebration.

For years, removing the helmet in the field of play has been prohibited, triggering a 15-yard penalty. And the rule has been applied on many occasions — including on the first Sunday of the 2002 season, when former Browns linebacker Dwayne Rudd removed his helmet (and threw it) on the final play of a shootout against the Chiefs, resulting in a 15-yard penalty on Cleveland, an untimed down, and a field goal that allowed Kansas City to win the game, 40-39.

Peters did it in plain view of back judge Tony Steratore, who says something to Peters as he walks by, with his helmet off.

“A player removing his helmet in celebration or in anger is just one of those fouls that has to be called regardless of game or situation,” former NFL referee and Sunday Night Football rules analyst Terry McAulay told PFT by text message.

A penalty would have moved the ball from the L.A. 35 to the L.A. 20, and those fifteen yards could have come in handy to the Chiefs when dealing with Rams punter Johnny Hekker‘s 68-yard cannon shot that sent Chiefs punt returner Tyreek Hill two yards into his own end zone.

Sure, it’s the kind of penalty that would have resulted in plenty of complaints from fans. But the rule is clear and the rule regularly gets enforced and in a game during which Hill finally drew a flag for his “deuces” move when running to the end zone, Peters should have been penalized, too.