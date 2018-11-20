Marcus Peters: I miss those guys, wish them nothing but success

Getty Images

After Rams linebacker Samson Ebukam‘s interception return for a touchdown in Monday night’s epic against the Chiefs, it looked like Rams cornerback Marcus Peters got in Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes‘ face to rub it in while Mahomes was on the ground after trying to stop Ebukam.

While that would not seem totally out of character for the former Chief, it wasn’t as it seemed. Mahomes said after the game that Peters was “helping me out” and wide receiver Tyreek Hill said it was “all laughs and smiles” facing off against his former teammate.

Peters seemed to feel the same way when the 54-51 win was in the books.

“I love it, man,” Peters said, via a transcript provided by the team. “The best thing about this is that I got to see my teammates and I got to see my old coaches and stuff. I miss those guys. Really, honestly, I miss those guys. When you’re a part of an organization like that and you go in and you’re a part of the locker room, you understand how it feels to be around some people, but you still have love for them. I wish those guys nothing but success.”

Peters has had his bad moments in 2018, but came up with an interception in the fourth quarter that would have helped ice the game had the Rams been able to run more than 14 seconds off the clock on the ensuing possession.