Matt Nagy on Mitchell Trubisky: Have to make sure we do the right thing

Posted by Josh Alper on November 20, 2018, 1:02 PM EST
Getty Images

A report on Tuesday indicated that the Bears are optimistic quarterback Mitchell Trubisky can play on Thanksgiving despite a right shoulder injury and head coach Matt Nagy added an adjective to that when he spoke to the media later in the day.

Nagy described himself as “cautiously optimistic” that Trubisky will make the start against the Lions, but added that the quarterback is “in pain” after taking a hit from Vikings safety Harrison Smith late in last Sunday’s game. Nagy called Trubisky “day to day” and indicated that he will not practice on Tuesday.

“He wants to play,” Nagy said at his press conference. “We’ve got to make sure in these things we do the right thing.”

Nagy added that he is “very confident” that the issue will not develop into a long-term problem.

Chase Daniel would start if Trubisky is not able to go and the Bears could promote Tyler Bray from the practice squad to back him up.

Permalink 20 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

20 responses to “Matt Nagy on Mitchell Trubisky: Have to make sure we do the right thing

  1. if it was a hit from Harrison Smith, then that means it was that late drive when Smith hit him after he had slid. I wonder what Smith’s reaction would have been if Mack did that to Cousins.

  2. “We’ve got to make sure in these things we do the right thing”

    Translation: We may be able to get a win in Detroit without him. Probably should rest him.

    I say sit him and take the L in Detroit. Let’s make this Dec. 12th Packers vs. Bears game for the division.

    If the Bears end up 10-6 and the Packers 10-5-1, guess who wins the division?

    #GoPackGo!🧀

  4. freefromwhatyouare says:
    November 20, 2018 at 1:14 pm
    “We’ve got to make sure in these things we do the right thing”

    Translation: We may be able to get a win in Detroit without him. Probably should rest him.

    I say sit him and take the L in Detroit. Let’s make this Dec. 12th Packers vs. Bears game for the division.

    If the Bears end up 10-6 and the Packers 10-5-1, guess who wins the division?

    #GoPackGo!🧀

    ________________________________________________________________________________________

    Think you meant Packers 8-7-1 and not in playoff contention

  5. Seems like the Vikings are making a habit out of disabling the QB’s of opposing teams.

    As my father used to say, “It’s a long road that doesn’t have a bend in it.”

    And remember: What goes around, comes around.

  6. @freefromwhatyouare: December 12th? That’s a Wednesday… And the Pack needs to win out to get that record. Kinda hard to do when they’ll be losing to a ticked off Vikings team this weekend.

  8. freefromwhatyouare says:
    November 20, 2018 at 1:14 pm
    “We’ve got to make sure in these things we do the right thing”

    Translation: We may be able to get a win in Detroit without him. Probably should rest him.

    I say sit him and take the L in Detroit. Let’s make this Dec. 12th Packers vs. Bears game for the division.

    If the Bears end up 10-6 and the Packers 10-5-1, guess who wins the division?

    #GoPackGo!🧀

    //////////

    Is there a game on Sunday Night in prime time? Packers need to win that one first before thinking about a match up on a Wednesday night in December thats 3 weeks away! If you gonna talk smack at least get the dates right will ya?

  10. These Vikings are just dirty. It’s sad.

    Not as sad as Diggs looking for PI on literally every pass he drops (even when there’s no one even close to him).

    That guy is just pathetic.

  11. MOSSistheGOAT says:
    November 20, 2018 at 1:22 pm
    freefromwhatyouare says:
    November 20, 2018 at 1:14 pm
    “We’ve got to make sure in these things we do the right thing”

    Translation: We may be able to get a win in Detroit without him. Probably should rest him.

    I say sit him and take the L in Detroit. Let’s make this Dec. 12th Packers vs. Bears game for the division.

    If the Bears end up 10-6 and the Packers 10-5-1, guess who wins the division?

    #GoPackGo!🧀

    ________________________________________________________________________________________

    Think you meant Packers 8-7-1 and not in playoff contention

    ================

    What gives you impression Green Bay is winning four more games? Their awful roster is piling up injuries. They’re cratering.

  12. reefromwhatyouare says:

    “We’ve got to make sure in these things we do the right thing”

    Translation: We may be able to get a win in Detroit without him. Probably should rest him.

    I say sit him and take the L in Detroit. Let’s make this Dec. 12th Packers vs. Bears game for the division.

    If the Bears end up 10-6 and the Packers 10-5-1, guess who wins the division?

    ——————————————————————————————————————————————————-

    The packers will lose this Sunday to the Vikes who are a far superior team. They have a QB that is actually passing for touch downs, not yards. No the pack season ends sunday night, then the scrubs come in and try and clean it up for the season

  13. I say sit him and take the L in Detroit.
    ———————-
    Sitting Trubisky doesn’t necessarily = a loss. Chase Daniel was running the offense better than Trubisky in the preseason. With the Bears D on point and if they can establish a running game, I don’t think Daniel at QB makes the Lions’ odds that much better.

  14. You caught me on a typo👏

    Glad you have something to celebrate.

    Typical Vikings fan upset I am focusing on our real rival Chicago.

    Poor Barneys

  15. Wow, tough one for the Bears going down the stretch. Shoulder injuries are nothing to mess with. This I know after a major rotator cuff reconstruction. Good luck to the kid from a Packers fan.

  16. I’d start Chase anyway. Not much of a drop off from a throwing perspective, but his lesser mobility is a drawback. The Lions aren’t going to put up much resistance, and won’t score anyway.

  17. bondlake says:
    November 20, 2018 at 1:25 pm
    Seems like the Vikings are making a habit out of disabling the QB’s of opposing teams.

    As my father used to say, “It’s a long road that doesn’t have a bend in it.”

    And remember: What goes around, comes around.

    ——————————-
    You can blame the Defense if you want, but when you have a QB who runs the risk for injury is greater. It’s just as simple as that. Best of luck to you Bears fans, my guess is the last game of the season will mean something for both teams.

  18. That was a terrible slide, if it could be called a slide. It looked more like a cower. Smith shouldn’t have gotten a flag, and I can’t stand the Vikings.

  20. If Trubcrappy wouldn’t had ran and threw the ball, he wouldn’t have gotten hurt. Who does he think he is Pam Newton?

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!