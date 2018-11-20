Matt Nagy on Mitchell Trubisky: Have to make sure we do the right thing

Getty Images

A report on Tuesday indicated that the Bears are optimistic quarterback Mitchell Trubisky can play on Thanksgiving despite a right shoulder injury and head coach Matt Nagy added an adjective to that when he spoke to the media later in the day.

Nagy described himself as “cautiously optimistic” that Trubisky will make the start against the Lions, but added that the quarterback is “in pain” after taking a hit from Vikings safety Harrison Smith late in last Sunday’s game. Nagy called Trubisky “day to day” and indicated that he will not practice on Tuesday.

“He wants to play,” Nagy said at his press conference. “We’ve got to make sure in these things we do the right thing.”

Nagy added that he is “very confident” that the issue will not develop into a long-term problem.

Chase Daniel would start if Trubisky is not able to go and the Bears could promote Tyler Bray from the practice squad to back him up.