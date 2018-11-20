Michael Gallup intends to play Thursday

Getty Images

Cowboys wide receiver Michael Gallup did not travel back to Dallas with the team after last Sunday’s win over the Falcons so that he could be with his family in Georgia after his brother’s suicide.

Gallup’s status for Thursday’s game wasn’t directly addressed by head coach Jason Garrett on Monday, but the coach did say that the team would take everything “moment by moment” with the rookie wideout.

According to multiple reports on Tuesday, Gallup plans to play against Washington on Thanksgiving. Clarence Hill of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram reports the family is still working out whether the funeral will be held Wednesday or Friday and that Cowboys owner Jerry Jones will provide a plane to get Gallup to and from Dallas.

Gallup, a third-round pick this year, has 16 catches for 285 yards and a touchdown on the season.