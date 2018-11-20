NFC playoff picture: Rams’ win keeps them ahead of the Saints, for now

The Rams won Super Bowl 52.5 on Monday night, and as a result they remain the top seed in the NFC playoff picture.
But that may not be the case for long: The Rams have a half-game lead over the Saints, but with the Rams on their bye, the Saints can tie it up this week. And the Saints own the head-to-head tiebreaker.
We could see a fun race for home-field advantage in the NFC. Here’s how the rest of that race looks:
LEADERS
1. L.A. Rams (10-1): Still the class of the conference, for now.
2. New Orleans (9-1): Their win over the Rams in the regular season may have major ramifications for the postseason.
3. Chicago (7-3): Took control of the NFC North on Sunday night.
4. Washington (6-4): Still the leaders in the NFC East, but after Alex Smith‘s injury they’re no longer the favorites.
5. Carolina (6-4): A loss in Detroit may have killed the Panthers’ hopes of winning the division, but they’re still atop the wild card race.
6. Minnesota (5-4-1): For now they’re the last team in.
OUTSIDE LOOKING IN
7. Seattle (5-5): Owns the head-to-head tiebreaker with Dallas.
8. Dallas (5-5): Can take over first place in the NFC East with a Thanksgiving win over Washington.
9. Green Bay (4-5-1): Mike McCarthy is coaching for his job down the stretch.
10. Atlanta (4-6): Wins the three-way tiebreaker over Detroit and Philadelphia thanks to a better record in NFC games.
11. Detroit (4-6): Wins the tiebreaker over Philadelphia thanks to a better record in NFC games.
12. Philadelphia (4-6): The champions will not repeat.
13. N.Y. Giants (3-7): Eli Manning is playing well, but is he playing well enough to keep his job next year?
14. Tampa Bay (3-7): Ryan Fitzpatrick or Jameis Winston doesn’t seem to matter much anymore.
15. Arizona (2-8): Not in last place because their two wins are against San Francisco.
16. San Francisco (2-8): The bottom of the conference is not where the 49ers expected to be.