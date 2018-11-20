NFC playoff picture: Rams’ win keeps them ahead of the Saints, for now

Getty Images

The Rams won Super Bowl 52.5 on Monday night, and as a result they remain the top seed in the NFC playoff picture.

But that may not be the case for long: The Rams have a half-game lead over the Saints, but with the Rams on their bye, the Saints can tie it up this week. And the Saints own the head-to-head tiebreaker.

We could see a fun race for home-field advantage in the NFC. Here’s how the rest of that race looks:

LEADERS

1. L.A. Rams (10-1): Still the class of the conference, for now.

2. New Orleans (9-1): Their win over the Rams in the regular season may have major ramifications for the postseason.

3. Chicago (7-3): Took control of the NFC North on Sunday night.

4. Washington (6-4): Still the leaders in the NFC East, but after Alex Smith‘s injury they’re no longer the favorites.

5. Carolina (6-4): A loss in Detroit may have killed the Panthers’ hopes of winning the division, but they’re still atop the wild card race.

6. Minnesota (5-4-1): For now they’re the last team in.

OUTSIDE LOOKING IN

7. Seattle (5-5): Owns the head-to-head tiebreaker with Dallas.

8. Dallas (5-5): Can take over first place in the NFC East with a Thanksgiving win over Washington.

9. Green Bay (4-5-1): Mike McCarthy is coaching for his job down the stretch.

10. Atlanta (4-6): Wins the three-way tiebreaker over Detroit and Philadelphia thanks to a better record in NFC games.

11. Detroit (4-6): Wins the tiebreaker over Philadelphia thanks to a better record in NFC games.

12. Philadelphia (4-6): The champions will not repeat.

13. N.Y. Giants (3-7): Eli Manning is playing well, but is he playing well enough to keep his job next year?

14. Tampa Bay (3-7): Ryan Fitzpatrick or Jameis Winston doesn’t seem to matter much anymore.

15. Arizona (2-8): Not in last place because their two wins are against San Francisco.

16. San Francisco (2-8): The bottom of the conference is not where the 49ers expected to be.