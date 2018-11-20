NFL Week 11 viewership up 9 percent over last year

Getty Images

The NFL had another strong week on the television viewership front.

Overall viewership was up about 9 percent over Week 11 last year, another strong week in a season that has seen consistent TV viewership increases over last year.

The most-watched game of the week was the Sunday night game between the Vikings and Bears on NBC. That drew 19.1 million viewers.

But it was a strong week for all of the league’s TV partners. Packers-Seahawks on Thursday night drew 17.5 million viewers for FOX and NFL Network, CBS got 13.8 million viewers for its Sunday games, FOX got 13.3 million viewers for its early window and 18.4 million viewers for Eagles-Saints in the late afternoon, and ESPN got 16.6 million viewers for Chiefs-Rams.

NFL viewership, which declined in both 2016 and 2017, has rebounded in 2018. Although most other network television mainstays have seen viewership declines this year, the NFL can boast of impressive success drawing TV viewers.