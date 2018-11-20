Orlando Scandrick dropped potential game-winning interception

Getty Images

The fourth quarter of Monday night’s classic between the Chiefs and the Rams had plenty of memorable moments. Here’s one that may have gotten overlooked.

With 2:19 to play and the Rams trailing, 51-47, quarterback Jared Goff threw a deep out to receiver Josh Reynolds. Chiefs cornerback Orlando Scandrick was there, the ball hit him in the hands, and Scandrick couldn’t catch it.

“We had an opportunity to end the game right there with an interception,” coach Andy Reid said after the game. “It slipped through our hands there a little bit. We were in a position though to end the thing. In these games, in comes down to that. . . . It was back-and-forth. And then, I could have called some better plays down the stretch, bottom line. We all look at it that way, every guy on this team will do that. That’s the way these guys are wired and that’s what’s going to make us a great football team down the stretch.”

If Scandrick had made the catch, the Rams would have had only the two-minute warning to stop the clock. Which means that one first down would have definitely ended the game. Even without a first down, the Rams would have gotten the ball back at most with less than a minute to play, if the Chiefs had kept the clock running after each snap.