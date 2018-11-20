Pacman Jones says he’s done in Denver

Getty Images

Adam “Pacman” Jones is on the way out in Denver.

Jones posted a message on Instagram suggesting he’s been released by the Broncos.

“Well Denver it was good, thanks for the opportunity!!!! On to the next,” Jones wrote.

The 35-year-old Jones signed with the Broncos this year and was a starter early in the season but hasn’t had much playing time recently. It’s not a big surprise that the Broncos are deciding to move on.

It remains to be seen whether Jones gets another chance. He’s had a much longer career than most people were expecting when off-field issues caused him to miss the entire 2007 season, and then caused him to miss the entire 2009 season. But at some point every player reaches the end of the road, and that point for Pacman may be now.