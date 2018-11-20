Pete Carroll glad to have Mychal Kendricks back at practice as he nears return from suspension

Getty Images

Linebacker Mychal Kendricks returned to practice with the Seahawks on Tuesday as he serves the final weeks of an eight-game suspension for a guilty plea to insider trading charges in September.

The seven-year NFL veteran appeared in three games with two starts for Seattle earlier this season after signing with the team in mid-September. He took over for an injured K.J. Wright at weakside linebacker as Wright missed the first six weeks with a knee injury. Kendricks recorded 15 tackles with two sacks and a pass defended in his short stint on the roster before the NFL handed down disciplinary action for his legal issues.

Head coach Pete Carroll was happy to have Kendricks back on the field with them this week.

“It’s great for Mychal in particular;” Carroll said on Tuesday. “He needs to get going and doing some stuff that’s positive and all of that. He had a really good experience with us before. We loved him playing for us. He couldn’t wait to get back, we couldn’t wait to get him back.

“It’s going to take a couple of weeks to tune him back in but he’s really a well-rounded football player. He can do a lot of stuff. When he gets back we can suit him into the lineup and it will be fun to have him. I’m glad for him, for his sake, right now.”

Wright is again out with ongoing knee problems leaving the Seahawks turning to backups Austin Calitro and Barkevious Mingo in the interim. Kendricks can return to action for the team’s Monday night game against the Minnesota Vikings on Dec. 10. He was not allowed to be around the team for the last six weeks. The suspension began with an indefinite time frame before being cemented at eight weeks after Kendricks met with the league office.

Calitro is set to start again this week against the Carolina Panthers as Seattle wait to see when, or if, Wright can return to the lineup. Kendricks will become an option as soon as he’s eligible to return.

Kendricks is set to face sentencing in late January.