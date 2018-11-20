Rams’ Dante Fowler says Patrick Mahomes was rattled

AP

The Rams put plenty of pressure on Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes during Monday night’s wild game, and in the end that started to get to him mentally as well as physically.

That’s the word from Rams pass rusher Dante Fowler, who says he could see it in Mahomes by the end of the game.

“I’d say towards the end like the last five minutes of the game I felt like he was a little rattled,” Folwer said. “When you’re in situations like that, him being, I’ll say a rookie, in his first year in situations like that it’s kind of hard. We put the pressure on him and we did a good job.”

Mahomes did a lot well, throwing for 478 yards and six touchdowns, but he also threw three interceptions, lost two fumbles and got sacked three times. Fowler felt the Rams did what they needed to do.

“A whole bunch of track stars on their team,” Fowler said. “But we were able to hold them down and get stop them and get to the quarterback. I feel like that was a big thing. AD [Aaron Donald] got two sack-fumbles and we got two touchdowns on defense. Those things matter the most. I feel like that was one of the key parts of the game.”

It was an offensive explosion of a game, but there were also plenty of plays on defense, and in the end the Rams’ defense made just enough plays against Mahomes.