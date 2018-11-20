Rams survived a questionable approach to potential clock-killing drive

Getty Images

Here’s another intriguing development from Monday night’s remarkable game between the Chiefs and Rams that easily became overlooked in the flurry of activity in a frenetic fourth quarter.

The Rams nearly blew the game by mismanaging the clock after an interception that could have (should have) sealed the victory.

Cornerback Marcus Peters ended a Kansas City drive by catching a Patrick Mahomes throw at the L.A. 35. Only 78 seconds remained in the game, but the Chiefs had all three of their time outs.

The drive began with a false start from left tackle Andrew Whitworth, forcing the Rams into a first-and-15 situation from their own 30. On first down, quarterback Jared Goff threw a short pass to receiver Robert Woods, who nearly went out of bounds. On second down, Goff threw again — a short pass that Chiefs defensive back Ron Parker nearly intercepted and returned for a touchdown. Instead, the ball hit the ground, and the clock stopped without the Chiefs taking another time out.

On third down, another throw. This time, receiver Brandin Cooks gained nothing on a screen play, and the Chiefs took their second time out. As the Rams prepared to punt, the drive had consumed only 14 seconds and only two time outs.

Punter Johnny Hekker‘s 68-yard missile (along with punt returner Tyreek Hill‘s decision to bring the punt out of the end zone), put the Chiefs in a tough spot, starting the final drive from the 12 yard line. That went a long way toward keeping the Chiefs from moving toward a possible game-tying field goal.

Most importantly, it prevented Rams coach Sean McVay from having to answer plenty of tough questions about what would have been an uncharacteristic and inexplicable failure by one of the best coaches in football to force the Chiefs to use all three of their time outs by keeping the ball on the ground and churning as much of the clock as possible.