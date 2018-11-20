Rams survived a questionable approach to potential clock-killing drive

Posted by Mike Florio on November 20, 2018, 4:42 PM EST
Getty Images

Here’s another intriguing development from Monday night’s remarkable game between the Chiefs and Rams that easily became overlooked in the flurry of activity in a frenetic fourth quarter.

The Rams nearly blew the game by mismanaging the clock after an interception that could have (should have) sealed the victory.

Cornerback Marcus Peters ended a Kansas City drive by catching a Patrick Mahomes throw at the L.A. 35. Only 78 seconds remained in the game, but the Chiefs had all three of their time outs.

The drive began with a false start from left tackle Andrew Whitworth, forcing the Rams into a first-and-15 situation from their own 30. On first down, quarterback Jared Goff threw a short pass to receiver Robert Woods, who nearly went out of bounds. On second down, Goff threw again — a short pass that Chiefs defensive back Ron Parker nearly intercepted and returned for a touchdown. Instead, the ball hit the ground, and the clock stopped without the Chiefs taking another time out.

On third down, another throw. This time, receiver Brandin Cooks gained nothing on a screen play, and the Chiefs took their second time out. As the Rams prepared to punt, the drive had consumed only 14 seconds and only two time outs.

Punter Johnny Hekker‘s 68-yard missile (along with punt returner Tyreek Hill‘s decision to bring the punt out of the end zone), put the Chiefs in a tough spot, starting the final drive from the 12 yard line. That went a long way toward keeping the Chiefs from moving toward a possible game-tying field goal.

Most importantly, it prevented Rams coach Sean McVay from having to answer plenty of tough questions about what would have been an uncharacteristic and inexplicable failure by one of the best coaches in football to force the Chiefs to use all three of their time outs by keeping the ball on the ground and churning as much of the clock as possible.

Permalink 9 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

9 responses to “Rams survived a questionable approach to potential clock-killing drive

  1. Running the ball three straight times would have used up just as much time on the clock, the only difference being the Chiefs would have used their last time out. Maybe that’s reason enough to crucify McVay but if I were him, I would not apologize for being aggressive. He played to win the game and he knew that passing the ball in that situation was their best chance to do so (in order to get a first down or two).

  2. KC had 3 timeouts. So McVay was supposed to run it 3 times and likely give it back to KC with around a minute to go? As opposed to taking his foot off the gas in running the same passing offense that was responsible for 40 points here?

    There would have been questions from the armchair quarterbacks for him to answer either way had KC come back…

  3. Whitworth’s boneheaded false start probably forces McVay’s hand into being more aggressive, and clearly the pass to Woods was a heads up play by him, and I’m sure the coaches told him to get down if he couldn’t get the 1st.

  4. This reminds me of the Belichick 4th and 2 plays from years ago. Sometimes coaches throw out all conventional thinking when they know that if they can just get 1 first down they can win the game without the other team getting the ball back at all. It’s an aggressive move that can pay off sometimes but when it doesn’t it really blows up in the coaches face. In both instances neither coach had enough faith in their defenses to win them the game

  5. A 1st down would’ve iced the game. Thinking KC was ready for the run, he went with the pass.

    Rams had not much success on the ground all day. Don’t really blame him, execution was lacking.

  6. I didn’t like the decision.

    Giving KC the ball with a minute to play AND a time out was not smart. That last time out could have allowed KC to kick a field goal to send the game into overtime. It could have been used to stop the clock if Mahomes had completed a bomb down the field, which he did several times earlier. The Rams have two outstanding running backs, Gurley and Brown, both of whom are capable of breaking one for big yardage. I was favoring the more predictable option – put the ball in Todd Gurley’s hands and let him win the game.

    This is one of those things where McVay would have been called a genius if Goff had completed a first down pass, but now he’s getting some grief. Damned if you do, damned if you don’t. For all of us here in LA, bottom line is we got the W.

  7. “This reminds me of the Belichick 4th and 2 plays from years ago.”

    That play call had less to do with being aggressive and more to do with Belichick being terrified of Peyton Manning. He admitted as much later, and was proven correct in his fear as Manning took the ball and immediately went and scored with it.

  8. It was a smart decision when looking at how that the game was going. It’s was a 1st and 15 so 3 straight runs wouldn’t have did much to run the clock down, seeing that the Chiefs had 3 timeouts. The 2nd down play was a smart playcall seeing that Higbee would have been in good position for a catch and run potentially ending the game with a 1st down, if it wasn’t for Ron Parker making a great breakup.

  9. That was NOT mismanagement. It was a strategy. Going run-run-run assured KC another possession, giving Mahomes plenty of time to win the game. Taking a chance by throwing for a first down had the possibility of maintaining possession and assuring a win.

    As Herman Edwards said, YOU PLAY TO WIN THE GAME. If you play not to lose, you usually lose. I love what McVay did.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!