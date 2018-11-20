Rams top Chiefs 54-51 in instant classic

AP

Was it a football game or a video game?

In what surely will go down as one of the greatest regular-season games in history, the Chiefs and Rams traded offensive touchdowns, defensive touchdowns, field goals, missed extra points, sacks and big plays. The teams combined for 1,001 yards and 105 points as the Rams beat the Chiefs 54-51.

The highly anticipated matchup lived up to its billing. It set all kinds of records, including becoming the highest-scoring Monday night game in history. It was the third-most points scored in any NFL game ever. Washington and the Giants combined for 113 points in 1966 and the Bengals and Browns combined for 106 in 2004.

The instant classic left only one question: Is it the best regular-season game in history?

There were six lead changes, including four in the fourth quarter. The Rams took the lead for good on a 40-yard pass from Jared Goff to Gerald Everett with 1:49 left.

They still had to stave off the Chiefs twice more, though. It was that kind of game.

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes threw for six touchdowns, the most passing touchdowns the Rams ever have allowed in a single game. But he also had five turnovers — two fumbles and three interceptions.

For all the offense, a defensive player was the player of the game.

Samson Ebukam scored two touchdowns — one on a fumble and another on an interception — and hit Mahomes arm with 1:18 remaining and the Chiefs driving. The duck was picked by Rams cornerback Marcus Peters, the ex-Chief traded to the Rams during the offseason.

The Chiefs got one more chance, though, after the Rams ran only 28 seconds off the clock. They took over at their own 12 with 50 seconds remaining. The Chiefs reached only their own 26 before Mahomes threw one up for grabs that Lamarcus Joyner intercepted with 13 seconds left.

Goff went 31-of-49 for 413 yards and four touchdowns. He lost two fumbles, one of which Allen Bailey returned for a touchdown. Brandin Cooks caught eight passes for 107 yards.

The Chiefs had two receivers over 100 yards with Tyreek Hill catching 10 passes for 215 yards and two touchdowns, and Travis Kelce making 10 catches for 127 yards and a touchdown.

Aaron Donald made two sacks and forced two fumbles, both of which the Rams recovered.