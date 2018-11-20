Ryan Tannehill will start for Dolphins on Sunday

Getty Images

Ryan Tannehill will be back in the lineup for Sunday’s game against the Colts.

Tannehill has missed the last five games with a right shoulder injury, but he practiced on Tuesday and head coach Adam Gase announced after the session that Tannehill will return to action.

Multiple reporters who were at the open portion of Tuesday’s practice reported that Tannehill’s arm looked strong as he threw passes to his teammates. Gase said Monday that Tannehill has stepped up his throwing process after weeks of inconsistent results as he tried to work his way back to full strength.

Gase said he thought Tannehill looked good and that the quarterback has not told him about any pain in his shoulder after ramping things up.

The Dolphins went 2-3 with Brock Osweiler in the starting lineup and they hope Tannehill can provide a spark as they try to beat the Colts for a leg up on another 5-5 team in the playoff race.