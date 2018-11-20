Sam Darnold holding out hope for this week

Getty Images

Sam Darnold didn’t practice yesterday, but he wasn’t wearing a walking boot on his injured right foot either.

And that has him leaving the door open for Sunday’s game against the Patriots, even if the Jets might prefer to take a more cautious approach.

“I think the idea of going up against him and the Patriots, coach Belichick and all those guys, it’s a cool thing, especially with me growing up in the era where they really controlled the whole NFL, for the most part,” Darnold said, via Rich Cimini of ESPN.com. “It would be really cool if I have the opportunity.”

Darnold said he had started jogging, and was encouraged about his condition.

“It feels good. It feels great,” Darnold said. “Nothing for me to complain about. No pain, either. . . . The foot is really good. I feel really good. Like I said last week, I’m just following protocol right now.”

Coach Todd Bowles deployed the rare double-obfuscation when asked about Darnold’s status, referring to him as “day-to-day, week-to-week.” Until they practice Wednesday, it’s hard to tell which direction that cryptic diagnosis is pointing for the rookie quarterback, especially with the Jets at 3-7 and losers of four straight.

Things weren’t great with him in there, as Darnold threw seven interceptions in his previous three games. But they were worse last week, with backup Josh McCown throwing two picks and gaining just 135 yards in an embarrassing loss to the Bills.