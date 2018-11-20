Samson Ebukam has strong game for Rams

AP

Because they’re the Rams, of course they just traded for a name-brand outside linebacker (Dante Fowler) to provide pass-rush.

But it was one of their own draft picks, and far from a household name, that ended up having one of the biggest impacts on Monday’s classic win over the Chiefs.

Outside linebacker Samson Ebukam scored a pair of defensive touchdowns — yes, the Rams score those kinds too — and had a late hit on Patrick Mahomes that led to an interception in the Rams’ 54-51 win.

“I’ve definitely been in a game like this, but I’ve never won one,” Ebukam said, via Sam Farmer of the Los Angeles Times. “This is my first W in a game like this, and it feels good because everything really came together.”

We’re going to have to dip into the history of Eastern Washington football to find details, and maybe we should all be watching the Eagles and their red field more often if they’re playing like this.

Or maybe Ebukam was just caught up in the moment, because there haven’t been many games like this at any level or any time.

Ebukam scored on an 11-yard fumble return, and a 25-yard interception return, and added a sack, but his late hit on Mahomes which led to a pick that sealed things.

It was a career night for the 2017 fourth-rounder, who joked that the only time he had scored twice was: “In high school, when I was a running back.”

That was about the only thing he didn’t do Monday, as he makes a name for himself on a team full of name players on defense.