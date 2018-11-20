Sean McVay praises Jared Goff for poise in leading game-winning drive over Chiefs

Getty Images

The Los Angeles Rams had scored 47 points through the first 57 minutes of Monday night’s game over the Kansas City Chiefs, but they would need even more if they were going to leave the L.A. Coliseum victorious.

It took Jared Goff and the Rams’ offense just six plays and less than a minute to go get the touchdown they needed to get a 54-51 win in the third-highest scoring game in league history.

Goff’s 40-yard touchdown pass to Gerald Everett with 1:56 remaining was enough to get the win as Patrick Mahomes would be intercepted on each of Kansas City’s final two possessions to thwart a Chiefs rally. His performance in the late moments left his head coach, Sean McVay, gushing with praise for his quarterback.

“He was awesome, especially in the last drive,” McVay said. “You talk about, I think it was a six-play drive, they were mixing in some 2-man (coverage) and then going into a little bit of an invert and he was just finding the right completion. Guys were separating but it’s just one of those deals where offensive line was doing a great job protecting especially against some elite rushers up front and guys creating separation and he’s got to put it on the money.

The first two plays of the drive netted just one yard on a scramble by Goff and an incomplete pass to Josh Reynolds that was nearly picked off by Chiefs cornerback Orlando Scandrick. From that moment, Goff marched the Rams 74 yards in four plays for what proved to be the game-winning score.

Goff went right back at Scandrick for a 22-yard gain to Brandin Cooks.

“I thought the one play to Cooks on the right sideline when they were in a 2-man, he hits him on an out route,” McVay continued. “You look at when he let that thing go before Scandrick could flip his eyes around, and then Brandin runs after the catch.”

After a quick sideline throw to Everett, Goff hit Tyler Higbee on an out route against Daniel Sorensen for another 10 yards as the Rams moved into Kansas City territory. Then as soon as the Chiefs presented a big-play opportunity by going to a single safety defense instead of a two safety call, Goff pounced with a go ball over Sorensen to Everett for a 40-yard touchdown.

“We hit Tyler Higbee, Gerald Everett makes a play and then he finishes it off with the touchdown so it was a great job,” McVay said. “They dropped the safety down and he put in up and down and Gerald ends up (tiptoeing) right down the sidelines and not stepping out of bounds. So many guys made plays today but I thought Jared’s poise and confidence, ability to respond when it wasn’t always pretty especially in some instances is why you love him and why he’s such a great quarterback because of that even-keeled demeanor and disposition and that poise that we always talk about.”

Goff completed 31 of 49 passes for 413 yards with four touchdowns and no interceptions on Monday night for the Rams.