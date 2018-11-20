Sportsbooks lose big on the Chiefs-Rams over

Getty Images

Rams running back Todd Gurley had never heard of an over-under bet. Based on the outcome of Monday night’s game, Las Vegas possibly wishes it hadn’t, either.

Via Ben Fawkes of ESPN.com, the William Hill sportsbook said that it experienced a “healthy seven-figure loss” as a result of the 105 points scored by the Chiefs and Rams sailing beyond the projected point total. The bets included 69 percent on the over.

Of course, a short-term loss won’t stop Vegas from taking action on the over-under. Ultimately, a bad day becomes a very good marketing opportunity, with gamblers making themselves think they have a chance to win.

In the short term, they do. Over the long haul, few if any experience a net gain.

That’s why it’s important to only wager money you’re already prepared to lose, and to treat the inevitable losses as entertainment expenses.