Sportsbooks lose big on the Chiefs-Rams over

Posted by Mike Florio on November 20, 2018, 12:53 PM EST
Getty Images

Rams running back Todd Gurley had never heard of an over-under bet. Based on the outcome of Monday night’s game, Las Vegas possibly wishes it hadn’t, either.

Via Ben Fawkes of ESPN.com, the William Hill sportsbook said that it experienced a “healthy seven-figure loss” as a result of the 105 points scored by the Chiefs and Rams sailing beyond the projected point total. The bets included 69 percent on the over.

Of course, a short-term loss won’t stop Vegas from taking action on the over-under. Ultimately, a bad day becomes a very good marketing opportunity, with gamblers making themselves think they have a chance to win.

In the short term, they do. Over the long haul, few if any experience a net gain.

That’s why it’s important to only wager money you’re already prepared to lose, and to treat the inevitable losses as entertainment expenses.

Permalink 12 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

12 responses to “Sportsbooks lose big on the Chiefs-Rams over

  6. Speaking of crazy bets, there was a guy who put $30,000 of the Women’s Final of the Taipei Open which was Sunday and lost. WHO DOES THAT and it also begs the question what sports book would take that bet? hahahahaha Everybody thinks they’ve got an angle on a bet until it comes to the Taipei Open!

  8. Just the start, it seems the NFL is basically college football now with less physicality. A few teams have caught on that with the new rules the plays that you never saw in the NFL because someone was going to get seriously injured, now work because defenses can’t hit anymore. It seems I’m in the minority, and maybe I’m old fashioned, but just can’t get excited about a game where every team scores every possession, where QB’s carry the ball 25+ times. I miss real football and watching good defenses, but seems like I am in the minority on that.

  9. This would help explain all the penalties last night…

    As I’ve said many times here on this site…Refs dont affect the outcome of the game…but they sure as heck can affect spreads and over/unders…

    When the bookies need to cover the over…refs call a defensive hold…auto first down and second chance to score…

    When bookies need to cover the under…call a hold on offense to make a likely TD now a FG…or push them outta FG range..

    My first thought last night after the 9th penalty called on the Chiefs in one qtr…was the bookies want the Rams to cover the spread and they want the game to go under…these small wins for bettors usually force the bookies to rethink their strategy…or possibly remove over unders from Chiefs or Rams games…

    Ever notice they remove the over/under when the spread is greater than 17.5…?

    That’s because when you tease the bet…you can usually take the heavy underdogs and bet the over and hit both…secret of the pros for ya…

  11. Anyone with the least bit of worldly intuition knew in the first five minutes of the game that the refs were under orders to keep the scoring in check to effect an “Under” outcome. All the flags in the world weren’t going to keep this game under the total. Try again, Vegas.

  12. Here’s a free lesson:

    Anytime there is a big underdog…like the Chiefs vs Cardinals two weeks ago…bookies typically remove the over/under bet…which they did btw…why?

    Because if you tease the heavy underdog 7-10pts…and you tease the over total by 7pts…you can bet on both in separate parlays…and it’s almost impossible to lose both bets…because if the Underdog does in fact get blown out…you prolly hit the over bet…and if its a low scoring game in which it will go under…that means you hit the Underdog bet because they didn’t get blown out like the spread said they would…you also stand a good chance of hitting both bets!

    In my early betting years…I kept trying to find trends that would help me bet…but over the years I learned that there is no trend to follow…someway somehow the bookies have figured out how to get an almost even number of underdog covers vs favorite covers…you’ll never see a week in which 16 games are played and 10 favorites cover and only 6 underdogs cover…the spread is always within 1,2 or maybe 3 games(maybe)…why is this important?…because if you’re watching the 1pm and 4pm games…and of the 14 games, say 9 favorites have covered and only 5 underdogs have covered…you can bet your life the underdogs on the Sunday night or Monday night games will cover!!!…or vice versa…the point is since the bookies collect on the juice…getting that even split of favorites and underdogs in crucial to their success…

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!