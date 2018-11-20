Steve Wilks worried about next week not if he’s “going to be here next year”

Getty Images

The Cardinals’ loss to the Raiders on Sunday dropped them to 2-8 on the season and head coach Steve Wilks said on Monday that he’s trying to make changes that get the team on a better path.

Wilks said he is “constantly trying to evolve and come up with new ideas” while citing the change at offensive coordinator and alterations to the practice schedule as things that have already been done. If Wilks can’t show signs of progress in the final six weeks, speculation that a change involving him could be on the docket will only get louder.

On Monday, Wilks said that’s not something that’s part of his thought process right now.

“I’m just focused right now on trying to beat the Chargers. That’s the main concern,” Wilks said, via AZCentral.com. “I haven’t really thought about that and I think when you start trying to consume yourself and worry about whether you’re going to be here next year or worrying about this, you lose focus on what’s in front of us and I don’t want to do that.”

The trip to L.A. to face the Chargers will be followed by one to Green Bay and there are also trips to Atlanta and Seattle as well as a visit from the Rams left on the slate. That’s not an ideal schedule for a team trying to generate momentum, but it’s the one that Wilks will have to navigate as he makes his case that he’s the guy to right the ship.