Todd Gurley held without a TD on Monday night

Getty Images

Running back Todd Gurley has 36 touchdowns since the start of the 2016 season and he had touchdowns in 13 straight games heading into Monday night’s game against the Chiefs.

Given the 54-51 score and 14 total touchdowns in the Rams win, one would likely assume that Gurley had something to do with the scoring outburst. Such a thought would be wrong.

Samson Ebukam scored twice for the Rams, but Gurley never got into the end zone on Monday night. Gurley ran the ball a season-low 12 times for 55 yards and caught three passes for 39 yards. Gurley’s focus wasn’t on his own output after the game.

“It was just cool, man,” Gurley said. “Obviously, last-minute game and everybody coming out to support. Had families here, had the responders. So, it was just a great overall crowd. It was good for the city tonight.”

While the touchdown streak came to an end, Gurley did hit a milestone. The 55 rushing yards pushed him over 1,000 yards for the third time in his four NFL seasons.