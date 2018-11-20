Todd Gurley hurt his ankle Monday night

Getty Images

Rams running back Todd Gurley‘s streak of games with at least one touchdown ended at 13 games when the Chiefs kept him out of the end zone in Monday night’s 54-51 Rams win.

Gurley played a more limited role in the Rams offense than usual as his 12 carries were the lowest of the season. Gurley made no mention of being injured after the game, although it was discussed on social media and head coach Sean McVay admitted his workhorse back wasn’t 100 percent.

McVay said, via Greg Beachem of the Associated Press, that Gurley “got rolled up on on the far sideline” and hurt his ankle during the game.

McVay added that Gurley will be fine. The Rams have a bye in Week 12 before returning to action against the Lions on December 2.

Gurley became the first player to pass 1,000 rushing yards during Monday night’s game. He also leads the league in rushing attempts and rushing touchdowns.