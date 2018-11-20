Tom Flores, Zach Thomas are Hall of Fame semifinalists for first time

Getty Images

As first-year eligible players, Champ Bailey, Tony Gonzalez and Ed Reed are expected to be Hall of Fame finalists. Indeed, they made the initial cut as the Pro Football Hall of Fame announced the semifinalists for its Class of 2019.

It’s the presence of two other first-timers that comes as a surprise.

Coach Tom Flores and linebacker Zach Thomas made the list of 25 semifinalists for the first time.

Here is the full list of modern-era semifinalists, including their positions, years and teams:

• Steve Atwater, S – 1989-1998 Denver Broncos, 1999 New York Jets (Times as a Semifinalist: 8 – 2012-19)

• Champ Bailey, CB – 1999-2003 Washington Redskins, 2004-2013 Denver Broncos (Times as a Semifinalist: 1 – 2019)

• Ronde Barber, CB/S – 1997-2012 Tampa Bay Buccaneers (Times as a Semifinalist: 2 – 2018-19)

• Tony Boselli, T – 1995-2001 Jacksonville Jaguars, 2002 Houston Texans (Times as a Semifinalist: 4 – 2016-19)

• Isaac Bruce, WR – 1994-2007 Los Angeles/St. Louis Rams, 2008-09 San Francisco 49ers (Times as a Semifinalist: 5 – 2015-19)

• LeRoy Butler, S – 1990-2001 Green Bay Packers (Times as a Semifinalist: 2 – 2018-19)

• Don Coryell, Coach – 1973-77 St. Louis Cardinals, 1978-1986 San Diego Chargers (Times as a Semifinalist: 11 – 2005, 2010-19)

• Alan Faneca, G – 1998-2007 Pittsburgh Steelers, 2008-09 New York Jets, 2010 Arizona Cardinals (Times as a Semifinalist: 4 – 2016-19)

• Tom Flores, Coach – 1979-1987 Oakland/Los Angeles Raiders, 1992-94 Seattle Seahawks (Times as a Semifinalist: 1 – 2019)

• Tony Gonzalez, TE – 1997-2008 Kansas City Chiefs, 2009-2013 Atlanta Falcons (Times as a Semifinalist: 1 – 2019)

• Torry Holt, WR – 1999-2008 St. Louis Rams, 2009 Jacksonville Jaguars (Times as a Semifinalist: 5 – 2015-19)

• Steve Hutchinson, G – 2001-05 Seattle Seahawks, 2006-2011 Minnesota Vikings, 2012 Tennessee Titans (Times as a Semifinalist: 2 – 2018-19)

• Edgerrin James, RB – 1999-2005 Indianapolis Colts, 2006-08 Arizona Cardinals, 2009 Seattle Seahawks (Times as a Semifinalist: 5 – 2015-19)

• Jimmy Johnson, Coach – 1989-1993 Dallas Cowboys, 1996-99 Miami Dolphins (Times as a Semifinalist: 6 – 2014-19)

• Ty Law, CB – 1995-2004 New England Patriots, 2005, 2008 New York Jets, 2006-07 Kansas City Chiefs, 2009 Denver Broncos (Times as a Semifinalist: 5 – 2015-19)

• John Lynch, FS – 1993-2003 Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 2004-07 Denver Broncos (Times as a Semifinalist: 7 – 2013-19)

• Clay Matthews, LB – 1978-1993 Cleveland Browns, 1994-96 Atlanta Falcons (Times as a Semifinalist: 3 – 2012, 2017, 2019)

• Kevin Mawae, C/G – 1994-97 Seattle Seahawks, 1998-2005 New York Jets, 2006-09 Tennessee Titans (Times as a Semifinalist: 5 – 2015-19)

• Karl Mecklenburg, LB – 1983-1994 Denver Broncos (Times as a Semifinalist: 8 – 2012-19)

• Sam Mills, LB – 1986-1994 New Orleans Saints, 1995-97 Carolina Panthers (Times as a Semifinalist: 2 – 2016, 2019)

• Ed Reed, FS – 2002-2012 Baltimore Ravens, 2013 New York Jets, 2013 Houston Texans (Times as a Semifinalist: 1 – 2019)

• Richard Seymour, DE/DT – 2001-08 New England Patriots, 2009-2012 Oakland Raiders (Times as a Semifinalist: 2 – 2018-2019)

• Zach Thomas, LB – 1996-2007 Miami Dolphins, 2008 Dallas Cowboys (Times as a Semifinalist: 1 – 2019)

• Hines Ward, WR – 1998-2011 Pittsburgh Steelers (Times as a Semifinalist: 3 – 2017-19)

• Darren Woodson, S – 1992-2003 Dallas Cowboys (Times as a Semifinalist: 3 – 2015, 2017, 2019)

Selectors started with an initial list of 103 nominees and will pare the list to 15 modern-era finalists, who are announced Jan. 3. The modern-era finalists will join senior finalist Johnny Robinson and contributor finalists Gil Brandt and Pat Bowlen on the ballot.

To earn election, candidates must receive 80 percent positive vote at the Feb. 2 selection meeting in Atlanta before Super Bowl LIII.