Tuesday morning one-liners

Getty Images

Former Bills CB Vontae Davis referenced his mid-game retirement in a new commercial.

The Dolphins have been surprised by the amount of attention TE Mike Gesicki gets from defenses.

Patriots coach Bill Belichick isn’t expecting magical solutions to the team’s problems.

Morale is up around the Jets according to coach Bill Belichick.

A last look at all the rushing marks Ravens QB Lamar Jackson hit on Sunday.

It doesn’t look like WR Auden Tate will be seeing more time for the Bengals.

Breaking down the film on Browns RB Nick Chubb.

The Steelers have had winning streaks of at least six games in each of the last three seasons.

DeAndre Carter‘s debut as a Texans returner went well.

Blitzing worked out for the Colts against the Titans.

Some key numbers from the latest Jaguars loss.

The Titans Week 11 report card won’t land them on the honor roll.

Does Broncos RB Phillip Lindsay have a rookie of the year case?

Chiefs coach Andy Reid believes his team can learn from Monday night’s loss.

Chargers jerseys are being auctioned off to help with fire relief.

A look at how the Raiders split the work in their backfield.

Cowboys DE Randy Gregory reflected on his part in Sunday’s win.

TE Evan Engram didn’t play much for the Giants in Week 11.

What did we learn about the Eagles in Sunday’s loss?

QB Mark Sanchez is back in the NFL with Washington.

The Bears didn’t get much time to celebrate Sunday night’s win.

The Lions may be leaning heavily on QB Matthew Stafford this week.

Road wins have eluded the Packers this season.

Vikings LB Anthony Barr said he’s playing this week.

Checking in on the Falcons’ playoff chances.

Said Panthers TE Greg Olsen, “We obviously have a big challenge this week with Seattle coming in. A team that is a little different defensively, personnel-wise, than we’ve played over the years, kind of a lot of new faces. But a lot of the same style, same culture. Used to winning. Used to playing well. So it’s a good challenge.”

WR Keith Kirkwood has played a prominent role for the Saints the last two weeks.

A call for the Buccaneers to stick with QB Jameis Winston the rest of the way.

The Cardinals served an early Thanksgiving dinner at Phoenix Rescue Mission.

The Rams outscored the Chiefs despite being outgained on offense.

49ers DB Jimmie Ward is playing for his NFL future.

Taking a look at the Seahawks’ playoff odds after last Thursday’s win.