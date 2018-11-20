Tyron Smith and Trent Williams limited, Adrian Peterson full in Tuesday practices

Getty Images

Dallas and Washington will face off on Thursday afternoon and both teams listed their left tackles as limited in Tuesday’s practice.

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones said earlier in the day that Tyron Smith is expected to play after suffering a stinger in last Sunday’s win over the Falcons. Trent Williams has missed two games with a dislocated thumb and Washington coach Jay Gruden has expressed similar optimism about Williams.

Washington didn’t practice on Monday, but said running back Adrian Peterson would have been limited by a shoulder injury. Peterson was up to full participation on Tuesday’s report. Wide receiver Jamison Crowder (ankle) and running back Chris Thompon (rib) were both out.

Defensive lineman David Irving (knee) was out for Dallas, but the three other defensive linemen on the injury report — Taco Charlton (shoulder), Maliek Collins (knee) and Antwuan Woods (concussion) — were all at least limited participants.