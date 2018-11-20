Washington has had bad luck with quarterback decisions

Getty Images

When it comes to making quarterback decisions, Daniel Snyder’s football team has made a run of bad decisions for most of this decade.

It started on Easter Sunday in 2010, when Washington surrendered a second-round pick to the Eagles for a washed-up Donovan McNabb. Two years later, Washington surrendered three first-round picks and a second-round pick for Robert Griffin III.

In that same draft, a fourth-round pick was wisely used on Kirk Cousins. But that’s the only wise thing Washington ever did when it comes to the man who would become the Gus Frerotte to RGIII’s Heath Shuler. Once it was clear that Washington would move on from Griffin and ride with Cousins, Washington lowballed Cousins, opting instead for two years of the franchise tag (and nearly $44 million) before letting Cousins walk away.

Washington then replaced Cousins with a trade that sent a third-round pick and cornerback Kendall Fuller to the Chiefs for Alex Smith. Then came the last mistake, in hindsight, that Washington made: They opted to replace Smith’s $17 million salary for 2018 with a four-year, $94 million extension that will pay Smith $71 million in injury guarantees. Given Smith’s badly broken leg, which potentially will knock him out for up to eight months.

While injuries can never be anticipated, the reality is that, by insisting on avoiding a potential franchise-tag dance with Smith in 2019 (since the last one went so poorly), Washington coughed up major cash for a guy who never had played for the team. And if Smith’s leg injury ends his career, that will cost nearly $30 million more than the two years of the franchise tag with Kirk Cousins.

Some would call it a curse. Others would label it incompetence. Either way, Washington has enjoyed limited success in recent years in large part due to its quarterback decisions. And there have been plenty of not good ones.