Washington hoping for Trent Williams return

Getty Images

Washington’s lost a starting quarterback and both starting guards in recent weeks, but could be getting a significant return Thursday.

According to Tarik El-Bashir of The Athletic, coach Jay Gruden said he was optimistic that left tackle Trent Williams could return to the lineup Thursday against Dallas.

Williams has been out since Week Eight with a broken and dislocated thumb, and is wearing a cast. If he can do anything resembling gripping with his hand in that cast, he’d likely try to play.

Protecting Colt McCoy would certainly help, as the Washington line has been scrambled with recent injuries that landed Brandon Scherff and Shawn Lauvao on injured reserve.