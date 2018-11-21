105-point game produces NFC defensive player of the week

Getty Images

Question: When does a game featuring 105 total points produce a defensive player of the week? Answer: When 14 of those points come directly from the efforts of one defensive player.

Rams linebacker Samson Ebukam is the NFC’s defensive player of the week, thanks to his pair of defensive touchdowns in the 54-51 win over the Chiefs.

“I think we’re so happy for him just because he works so hard,” Rams coach Sean McVay said Tuesday regarding Ebukam. “He does all those little things the right way and to be able to have an opportunity present itself and for him to be able to capitalize in two instances last night where he ends up getting the two touchdowns was great. I think anytime that you’re able to have success, you can use those experiences to draw confidence from. He’s been a confident player that’s continued to get better.”

Defensive tackle Aaron Donald arguably had a bigger impact on the game, but it’s hard to overlook a pair of defensive touchdowns. And having a guy like Donald around will create opportunities for other members of the defense to shine in the wake of the havoc that Donald wreaks.