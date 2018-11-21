A.J. Green “ready to get back to work”

Getty Images

Bengals wide receiver A.J. Green worked out on the field before last Sunday’s game against the Ravens before being ruled out with a toe injury for the second week in a row.

That suggested Green is close to being ready to play and Josina Anderson of ESPN reported that he has a “good chance” of being in the lineup against the Browns this Sunday. Bengals coach Marvin Lewis didn’t say anything definitive on Wednesday, but did signal things are moving in the right direction.

“He’s ready to get back to work,” Lewis said, via Paul Dehner of the Cincinnati Enquirer. “If he feels good enough to go and we judge him good enough by our eyes, he’ll be good to go.”

While Green may be ready to work, he won’t be practicing on Wednesday. Lewis said that the team expects him to practice later in the week, however, and Friday will bring an injury designation for Sunday’s game.