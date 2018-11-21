Aaron Rodgers announces $1 million donation to California fire recovery

Getty Images

Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers has announced that he will donate $1 million to help those affected by wildfires in his native California.

“The California wildfires have devastated countless communities,” Rodgers said in a video posted on Twitter. “In Northern California, where I was born and raised, the city of Paradise burned to the ground, and many of the residents who got out are now displaced to my hometown of Chico, and across the north state. I personally reached out to my friends and the mayor of Chico to find out how to be of the most help. And raising money for both immediate needs and the long-term recovery is what is needed most right now. This is why I’m partnering with the North Valley Community Foundation and donating $1 million to help with recovery and eventual rebuild of these communities.”

Rodgers also announced a donation from State Farm, and encouraged fans to donate to the North Valley Community Foundation.

NFL players have often rallied to support their communities in the wake of tragedy. Perhaps most notably, last year J.J. Watt spearheaded an effort that raised more than $40 million for Hurricane Harvey relief efforts.