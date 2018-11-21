Adrian Peterson wouldn’t play running back if he was starting out now

Posted by Josh Alper on November 21, 2018, 10:12 AM EST
Playing running back has been very good to Adrian Peterson, but he wouldn’t tell younger players to follow in his footsteps.

Peterson starred at Oklahoma, went seventh overall in the draft and has made $99 million in the NFL, but he said last week that he’d “definitely” play a different position if he was coming up the ranks now. Peterson’s comment came after being told that Quavaris Crouch, one of the nation’s top recruits this year, is moving from running back to linebacker because he feels “like they don’t treat the backs right” at the top level of football.

“Smart guy,” Peterson said, via Adam Kilgore of the Washington Post. “It’s smart. If you’re able to play a different position and be good at it and be as dominant, then me as a running back, I would definitely go that route.”

Peterson said he’d either play wide receiver or bulk up to be “like Von Miller or something” after seeing NFL teams “devaluing” his current position. The Washington running back also said that he and other backs “without a doubt” appreciate Le'Veon Bell‘s contract stance and tells backs like Alvin Kamara and Ezekiel Elliott to “stand your ground” when it comes time for them to negotiate new deals.

Should that work out, Crouch might find himself wondering if he made the right choice while trying to stop Kamara and Elliott from running wild.

21 responses to “Adrian Peterson wouldn’t play running back if he was starting out now

  3. If Quavaris Crouch is moving to “true” LB, as opposed to an edge rusher LB, then he’s going out of the frying pan and into the fire. After RB, the position that seems to take the biggest beating and offer the shortest professional “life span” is LB, and true LBs don’t see huge money either. RB and LB also happen to be the positions that offer the best depth in typical drafts, too.

  4. I read once that the position that young people should learn is long snapper. If you’re good at it, you’ll be around for 12-15 years. No, you will never sign a $100M contract but you’ll have the longevity without the wear and tear.

  5. True from a salary perspective, however I would argue that your long-term name recognition and thus marketability is higher for a high-quality Running Back than for a defensive player (obviously below QB, but on par with WR).

    So salary might be lower, but the chance to get good endorsement deals and good “retirement” jobs still remains high.

    An OT may get 12-15m a year, but they don’t sell

  6. Rob Brzezinski is a Magician says:
    November 21, 2018 at 10:16 am

    Did Adrian Peterson seriously say he might have chosen to play wide receiver? The jokes write themselves on this one.
    Why because players never switch positions in high school or college and become great at the new position, See your boy anthony barr who switched from RB to LB in college. You act like Peterson is Christian Okoye or something catching the football which is rich in itself

  11. QB, LT, CB, OLB

    Those are the 4 positions I want to try to get at least one blue chip type player at each of those positions if I’m building a team.

    I can win it all with average talent at all other positions, if I have elite talent at those 4 spots.

  13. Baseball or Basketball are the better sports to play. They get paid more, they have longer careers, they dont have to worry about weekly fines for incidental contact, and they dont have the long term health problems associated with football collisions.

  14. “I read once that the position that young people should learn is long snapper. If you’re good at it, you’ll be around for 12-15 years. No, you will never sign a $100M contract but you’ll have the longevity without the wear and tear.”

    Long snapper, punter, kicker. Even if you get NFL minimum for 12-15 years you’re going to bank millions of dollars after taxes and agent’s fees, and never have to work another day in your life if you’re smart with that money.

  15. This is just terrible, terrible advice, IMO. I have nothing but respect for Adrian Peterson but less than 1% of high school football players will make it to the NFL regardless of how great they were in high school. Even if this Crouch guy remained at the runningback position, he still has an uphill battle to make it to the NFL. Switching positions makes those odds even worse.

    Of course if you were exactly as dominant as a pass-rusher as you were as a runningback, you choose pass-rusher 10/10 times. That ignores the reality that you probably are not as good at other positions as the one you were so dominant in during high school.

    The most-likely best case scenario for this Crouch kid is that he ends up being a middle-round pick after not being nearly as dominant as a pass-rusher. At that point, he will regret not staying at RB when he has a 5-year NFL career making a total of $5 million when he could have made well north of $100 million as a top-tier runningback.

  16. edukator44 says:
    November 21, 2018 at 10:17 am
    i wouldnt bother playing on the defensive side of the ball either. whats the point in today’s game

    Because a typical LB, CB, DE still stands to earn more than a typical RB over the course of a career, and people work largely to earn money.

  17. 81TinaKane says:
    November 21, 2018 at 10:31 am

    Rob Brzezinski is a Magician says:
    November 21, 2018 at 10:16 am

    Did Adrian Peterson seriously say he might have chosen to play wide receiver? The jokes write themselves on this one.
    Why because players never switch positions in high school or college and become great at the new position, See your boy anthony barr who switched from RB to LB in college. You act like Peterson is Christian Okoye or something catching the football which is rich in itself

    I’m sure Peterson would have made a great linebacker but it takes hands to become a great wide receiver. Have you never seen Peterson catch the ball? It isn’t like he can’t do it, but it looks very unnatural for him.

  18. isithockeyseasonyet says:
    November 21, 2018 at 10:36 am
    It’s devalued because how codependent backs are. The giants stink, the cowboys stink…taking a RB that early is a terrible decision when you can get guys like Kamara in the 3rd round.

    So I guess you wouldn’t take a QB either, because you can get guys like Tom Brady in the 6th, or Tony Romo undrafted…

  19. He’s never been much of a receiver and he’s a few inches shorter than Von Miller so that likely wouldn’t have worked out either.

