Adrian Peterson wouldn’t play running back if he was starting out now

Getty Images

Playing running back has been very good to Adrian Peterson, but he wouldn’t tell younger players to follow in his footsteps.

Peterson starred at Oklahoma, went seventh overall in the draft and has made $99 million in the NFL, but he said last week that he’d “definitely” play a different position if he was coming up the ranks now. Peterson’s comment came after being told that Quavaris Crouch, one of the nation’s top recruits this year, is moving from running back to linebacker because he feels “like they don’t treat the backs right” at the top level of football.

“Smart guy,” Peterson said, via Adam Kilgore of the Washington Post. “It’s smart. If you’re able to play a different position and be good at it and be as dominant, then me as a running back, I would definitely go that route.”

Peterson said he’d either play wide receiver or bulk up to be “like Von Miller or something” after seeing NFL teams “devaluing” his current position. The Washington running back also said that he and other backs “without a doubt” appreciate Le'Veon Bell‘s contract stance and tells backs like Alvin Kamara and Ezekiel Elliott to “stand your ground” when it comes time for them to negotiate new deals.

Should that work out, Crouch might find himself wondering if he made the right choice while trying to stop Kamara and Elliott from running wild.