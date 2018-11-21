Adrian Peterson’s agent: “Trust was violated” by reporter

Getty Images

In response to an interview during which Washington running back Adrian Peterson reportedly admitted to continuing to use corporal punishment on his son, four years after he missed most of a season due to being charged with child abuse, Peterson is taking issue with the manner in which Master Tesfatsion of Bleacher Report raised and explored the off-field incident from 2014.

“There is nothing more important to Adrian Peterson than being a good father to his children,” agent Ron Slavin said in a statement issued on Peterson’s behalf. “The Bleacher Report approached the Washington Redskins and Adrian about doing a story about his resurgence on the field and his leadership in the locker room. Adrian’s trust with this reporter was violated when he discussed what happened four years ago. Adrian learned several valuable lessons four years ago, thanks in part to his suspension and counseling he underwent during and afterward. The writer attempted to focus on four years ago rather than who Adrian is now as a father. Since signing with the Redskins he has been an outstanding teammate and leader both on and off the field. Neither Adrian or myself will make any further comment on this article. His focus remains on leading the Redskins to the playoffs.”

The statement doesn’t contain an express denial, although the content and context of the statement could be regarded as an effort by Peterson to dispute the notion that he is disciplining his son in a manner that would violate the expectations of the NFL or relevant legal authorities. The bigger problem seems to be that, from Peterson’s perspective, the reporter violated the terms of the interview.

The statement doesn’t claim that Tesfatsion used information that was provided on an off-the-record basis. To do so, of course, would be tantamount to admitting that Peterson said what Tesfatsion claims he said.