Andrew Luck named AFC offensive player of the week

Getty Images

Andrew Luck is healthy again, he’s well-protected, and he’s on a roll.

The Colts quarterback was named AFC offensive player of the week, after a nearly perfect day in the Colts blowout win over the Titans, which was their fourth straight win.

Luck was 23-of-29 passing for 297 yards and three touchdowns. It was his seventh straight game with at least three touchdowns, and his fourth straight game completing more than 70 percent of his passes.

Those numbers track with the fact it was his fifth straight game without a sack, as he’s proving he’s back to his old form now that he has healthy teammates around him.