Anthony Barr fully participates in practice

Vikings linebacker Anthony Barr has said he’ll play this week, and the injury report tends to support that assessment.

Barr, who has missed the last three games with a hamstring injury, fully participated in practice on Wednesday.

Defensive end Everson Griffen (toe), guard Danny Isidora (knee), and cornerback Xavier Rhodes (foot) also fully participated in the first official practice of the week, in advance of Sunday night’s showdown with the Packers.

Last year against the Packers, Barr broke the collarbone of quarterback Aaron Rodgers. Sunday’s game marks Rodgers’ return to the scene of the injury.

Not practicing on Wednesday for the Vikings were linebacker Ben Gedeon (concussion), tight end David Morgan (knee), safety Andrew Sendejo (groin), and defensive end Stephen Weatherly (not injury related, shoulder).

Receiver Chad Beebe (hamstring), guard Tom Compton (knee), guard Mike Remmers (back), and receiver Adam Thielen (calf, back) were limited in practice.

Barr, a first-round pick in 2014, is in the final year of his rookie contract. Barring a new deal or application of the franchise tag, Barr will become a free agent in March.