Anthony Barr says he’s playing this week

Getty Images

Vikings linebacker Anthony Barr said he was close to a return last week, but that he expected to be on the field Sunday against the Packers.

“Yeah, I’ll play this week,” Barr said, via Andrew Krammer of the Minneapolis Star Tribune.

Barr has missed the last three games with a hamstring injury, an unusual absence for a guy who had started 44 straight games prior to the injury.

He returned to practice on a limited basis last week, and said he had to be careful to pace himself.

“[Hamstrings] can linger, and it can pop up on you if you don’t take care of it the right way,” he said. “We did a good job treating it, getting it right where it needs to be and feeling confident heading into this week.”

Barr has made a difference for the Vikings when well, and they could use the help after an inconsistent season.