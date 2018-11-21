Bears list Mitchell Trubisky doubtful for Thanksgiving

Getty Images

Bears quarterback Mitchell Trubisky‘s shoulder injury is serious enough that he’s unlikely to play tomorrow.

The Bears listed Trubisky as doubtful for their early Thursday kickoff against the Lions.

Trubisky suffered the shoulder injury on Sunday night against the Vikings, and although he was able to finish the game, he hasn’t been able to practice this week. Given the very short work week for the Bears, Trubisky would have to be ready on a very quick turnaround.

That leaves the Bears down to Chase Daniel, the only other quarterback on their 53-player roster, as Thursday’s starter. Tyler Bray appears likely to be called up from the practice squad to serve as Daniel’s backup.

As expected, the Bears also listed linebacker Aaron Lynch and tight end Adam Shaheen as out for the Lions game. Both suffered concussions against the Vikings.