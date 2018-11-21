Broncos promote Brendan Langley

Getty Images

The Broncos promoted cornerback Brendan Langley from the practice squad to take cornerback Adam Jones‘ spot on the roster.

The team also announced it signed cornerback Linden Stephens to its practice squad.

Langley is a second-year player from Lamar University, having joined the Broncos as a third-round pick in 2017. He spent the first 11 weeks of this season on Denver’s practice squad.

Langley appeared in 11 games with Denver as a rookie, making two tackles and one special teams stop and returning six kickoffs for a 30.5 yards average.