Browns designate Terrance Mitchell to return from injured reserve

The Browns hope to get cornerback Terrance Mitchell back for the final weeks of the 2018 season.

Mitchell was placed on injured reserve after four games due to a broken wrist, but will have a chance to make it back to the active roster. The Browns announced on Wednesday that they have designated Mitchell for return from I.R.

Rules require players to miss at least eight games once placed on injured reserve, so Mitchell will not be eligible to return until the team’s Week 14 game against the Panthers. He can begin practicing with designs on being ready to play at that time.

Mitchell started the first four games of the year for Cleveland and had 19 tackles, two forced fumbles and an interception in those games. T.J. Carrie and Denzel Ward have been the top corners for the Browns in recent weeks.