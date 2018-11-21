Browns players have mixed reactions to facing Hue Jackson this week

Posted by Josh Alper on November 21, 2018, 7:11 AM EST
Getty Images

Browns interim head coach Gregg Williams said this week that he doesn’t expect the team’s players to have “extra juice” for Sunday’s matchup with the Bengals because Hue Jackson is now on Cincinnati’s coaching staff, but not all of his players fell in line on that front.

Wide receiver Rashard Higgins said the team can find “a lot of motivation” in Jackson’s presence on the Bengals staff and defensive end Chris Smith expects to “talk to a little junk” to the man who was the team’s head coach until late October. Those feelings are not shared by everyone in the locker room, however.

Safety Damarious Randall said that Jackson’s move to Ohio’s other team doesn’t change what the Browns have to do on Sunday.

“It’s a divisional game,” Randall said, via Cleveland.com. “We knew what they were doing before he went over there and they know exactly what we’re going to do. At the end of the day, we’re just going go out and punch them in the mouth — straight up. That’s exactly what you have to do on the road rivalry games. You have to go punch them in the mouth. If that’s what we do, it doesn’t matter what they have over there.”

There’s plenty of other motivation for the Browns to win on Sunday and players who got a chance to play under Jackson shouldn’t have much of a bone to pick with the former coach, but the idea that there will be no reaction to playing against a guy who was on your sideline a few weeks ago is hard to swallow.

Permalink 3 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

3 responses to “Browns players have mixed reactions to facing Hue Jackson this week

  1. “but the idea that there will be no reaction to playing against a guy who was on your sideline a few weeks ago is hard to swallow.”
    ============================

    THAT’S NOT WHAT HC GREGG WILLIAMS SAID.

    His players put out 100% effort on every down, regardless of who they’re playing against. What, were players and coaches taking it easy on other teams before, but all of a sudden having Hue Jackson on the Bengals makes them want to play harder?? That’s jsut ridiculous.

  2. akira1971 says: “THAT’S NOT WHAT HC GREGG WILLIAMS SAID.”
    ==================================

    Another point – why would Browns players care where Hue Jackson landed up in? Everyone needs a job to support his family and Cincinnati just happen to gave him one. Why would I “hate” on a guy because he’s trying to earn a living?

    Players probably know a dozen people in every organization. Either from free agency moves, frequently coaches promotions or former college teammates, etc. And it’s not like Jackson quit the team like Bobby Petrino.

  3. My question: Suppose the Browns win four of their remaining six games and end up 7-8-1. Does Gregg Williams, universally hated by the media, get to keep the job? Based on team performance since he took over, it seems he would have earned it.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!