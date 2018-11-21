Browns players have mixed reactions to facing Hue Jackson this week

Getty Images

Browns interim head coach Gregg Williams said this week that he doesn’t expect the team’s players to have “extra juice” for Sunday’s matchup with the Bengals because Hue Jackson is now on Cincinnati’s coaching staff, but not all of his players fell in line on that front.

Wide receiver Rashard Higgins said the team can find “a lot of motivation” in Jackson’s presence on the Bengals staff and defensive end Chris Smith expects to “talk to a little junk” to the man who was the team’s head coach until late October. Those feelings are not shared by everyone in the locker room, however.

Safety Damarious Randall said that Jackson’s move to Ohio’s other team doesn’t change what the Browns have to do on Sunday.

“It’s a divisional game,” Randall said, via Cleveland.com. “We knew what they were doing before he went over there and they know exactly what we’re going to do. At the end of the day, we’re just going go out and punch them in the mouth — straight up. That’s exactly what you have to do on the road rivalry games. You have to go punch them in the mouth. If that’s what we do, it doesn’t matter what they have over there.”

There’s plenty of other motivation for the Browns to win on Sunday and players who got a chance to play under Jackson shouldn’t have much of a bone to pick with the former coach, but the idea that there will be no reaction to playing against a guy who was on your sideline a few weeks ago is hard to swallow.