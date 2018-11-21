Carson Wentz: I don’t feel like I was pressing against Saints

Getty Images

While discussing quarterback Carson Wentz‘s play in last Sunday’s loss to the Saints, Eagles head coach Doug Pederson said on Monday that he thought Wentz might have been trying to do too much in a three-interception outing.

Pederson said that quarterbacks can “begin to try to do things a little uncharacteristic of what they’ve done in the past” when things go sideways the way they did in New Orleans. On Wednesday, Wentz said he has “high expectations” for himself that he failed to reach but that he didn’t feel like he was trying to do too much.

“I didn’t feel like I was pressing,” Wentz said, via WIP. “I know late in the game, when we were down by what we were, we are just trying to make plays, trying to put up points. You can call that pressing, but really we are just trying to make plays, trying to fight. That led to a couple turnovers. Those are things you have to clean up, be smart about when you force those. But I never felt like I was pressing in the game.”

Wentz noted the high sense of urgency for the Eagles to win against the Giants this Sunday, but said he won’t put undue or “added pressure” on himself to help bring that about. It’s hard to imagine how much more pressure there could be for Wentz anyway.