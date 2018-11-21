Chargers claim T.Y. McGill off of waivers

Getty Images

Defensive tackle T.Y. McGill opened the season on the Chargers’ 53-man roster, but lost his spot on the team when Corey Liuget returned from a four-game suspension.

Liuget’s season came to an end when he tore his quad in last Sunday’s loss to the Broncos, which left the Chargers in need of a defensive lineman. McGill became available when the Eagles waived him on Tuesday to make room for Timmy Jernigan‘s return to action, so the Chargers decided to renew their relationship.

The Chargers announced McGill’s return to the roster on Wednesday. Liuget was placed on injured reserve in the corresponding move.

McGill didn’t play for the Chargers during his first stint with the team. He had three tackles in two appearances for the Eagles and has also played for the Browns and Colts since entering the league in 2015.